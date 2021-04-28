Russia considers reducing export tax on soybeans from July 1 - Interfax

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russia is considering reducing its export tax on soybeans to 20%, but not to less than $100 per tonne, starting from July 1, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with discussions among officials.

The tax of this size, if it is approved by the government, will be in place until September, 2022, the source told Interfax.

Russia's export tax on soybeans is set at 30%, with a minimum level of 165 euros ($199) per tonne, until June 30.

($1 = 0.8285 euros)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)

