Russia considers lifting gasoline export ban - Interfax

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia is considering lifting an export ban on some grades of gasoline, Interfax news agency quoted Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as saying on Wednesday.

Shulginov said the lifting of export bans on Ai 92 and Ai 95 gasoline was under consideration.

Russia introduced a ban on fuel exports on Sept. 21 to tackle high domestic prices and shortages. The government eased restrictions on Oct. 6, allowing the export of diesel by pipeline, but kept measures on gasoline exports in place.

Officials have said that the ban would be lifted once the domestic market stabilises. Analysts had expected the restrictions to be scrapped after the completion of the recent grain harvesting season.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that Russia will continue an additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 barrels per day from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December 2023, as previously announced.

Interfax cited an unnamed fuel market source as saying that the Kirishi oil refinery, owned by Surgutneftegaz SNGS.MM, has already put forward a request for gasoline exports in the middle of November.

The energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com))

