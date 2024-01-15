Russia considers gasoline export ban after incident at NORSI refinery - Ifax cites sources

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Russian government is considering a ban on gasoline exports after an incident at Lukoil's NORSI oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing sources.

The refinery may halve high-octane gasoline output after an emergency stoppage at a catalytic cracking unit, industry sources said earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan) Keywords: RUSSIA GASOLINE/EXPORTS BAN (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.