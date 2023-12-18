Russia considering waiving export duties for two Rusal smelters -Kommersant

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities are discussing aluminium giant Rusal's RUAL.MM request to remove exchange rate export duties for two of its smelters, the Kommersant daily reported on Monday, citing sources and the industry and trade ministry.

Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, asked the government to remove the export duties for two of its newest aluminium smelters - Taishet and Boguchansky - which account for about 10% of its output, Kommersant reported.

Russia imposed export duties linked to the rouble-dollar exchange rate from Oct. 1 until the end of 2024 on a wide range of goods, including aluminium, to boost treasury revenue and protect the domestic market.

Rusal's request came amid a drop in aluminium prices, Kommersant reported.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov said the ministry was "studying the feasibility of such support measures".

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

