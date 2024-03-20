Russia considering maintenance changes at refineries

By Olesya Astakhova

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday that the government and companies are in discussions about changes to the maintenance schedules at oil refineries in light of shutdowns at some sites, TASS news agency reported.

Output at some could potentially be increased, Shulginov said in comments reported by the TASS and RIA news agencies.

"We are discussing with the companies adjustments to the schedule of planned maintenance at refineries in relation to the incidents at a number of plants," Shulginov was quoted as saying.

"There is a potential for more fuel (output) at refineries where production has not been shut down."

Russia's refining production forecast for 2024 remains unchanged, he said, which is close to last year's level of around 5.5 million barrels per day.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure since the start of the year, hitting numerous large refineries in an attempt to cripple Russia's military and curb its army's advances.

Russian oil refining capacity shut down in the wake of Ukrainian drone attacks in the first quarter amounts to about 4.6 million tons (370,500 barrels per day), or some 7% of the total, Reuters calculations show, on top of maintenance related to other causes.

