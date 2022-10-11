Commodities

Russia considering abolishing grain export quota - Ifx cites deputy PM

Contributor
Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is considering abolishing its grain export quota which it usually sets up in the second half of the July-June marketing season, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister.

Adds details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is considering abolishing its grain export quota which it usually sets up in the second half of the July-June marketing season, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister.

Russia, which supplies its wheat to Africa and the Middle East, usually sets up grain export quotas for the period from mid-February and until the end of June to secure enough supply for the domestic needs.

"The harvest is big, so, in principle, probably, yes, there are no prerequisites to impose any quantitative restrictions at the moment," Viktoria Abramchenko, who is in charge of the agriculture sector in the government, was quoted as saying by Interfax on Tuesday.

Russia is on track to harvest a record grain crop of 150 million tonnes, including 100 million tonnes of wheat, in 2022, according to President Vladimir Putin's forecast.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular