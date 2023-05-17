News & Insights

Russia confirms Black Sea grain deal renewed for two months

May 17, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

May 17 (Reuters) - Russia confirmed reports on Wednesday that the Black Sea grain deal to allow Ukraine to export its grain safely across the Black Sea had been extended for two months.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the deal had been extended to help countries in need, but added that Russia's overall assessment of the situation regarding the deal "has not changed".

