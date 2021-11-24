US Markets

Russia conducts Black Sea military drills with aircraft, ships -Ifax

Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEY SMOLENTSEV

Russia has conducted military drills in the Black Sea involving around 10 aircraft and some ships, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Black Sea fleet as saying on Wednesday.

The drills come at a time of high tension over Ukraine, with U.S. officials voicing concerns about a possible Russian attack on its southern neighbour, a suggestion the Kremlin has dismissed as false.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Kyiv wants Russia to hand it back.

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

