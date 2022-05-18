US Markets

Russia closes Moscow bureau of Canadian broadcaster CBC

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was closing the Moscow bureau of Canada's CBC and withdrawing visas and accreditation from the public broadcaster's journalists after Canada banned Russian state TV station Russia Today.

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was closing the Moscow bureau of Canada's CBC and withdrawing visas and accreditation from the public broadcaster's journalists after Canada banned Russian state TV station Russia Today.

"With regret we continue to notice open attacks on the Russian media from the countries of the so-called collective West who call themselves civilised," Maria Zakharova, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, told reporters.

"A decision has been taken to make retaliatory, I underscore retaliatory, measures in relation to the actions of Canada: the closure of the Moscow bureau of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, including the annulation of the accreditations and visas of their journalists."

