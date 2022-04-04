Russia, China woes risk worst EM corporate default wave since financial crisis - JPMorgan

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has warned that the combination of Russia's war in Ukraine and China's ongoing property crash could see the worst wave of corporate defaults since the global financial crisis.

A new report from the bank's analysts on Monday estimated the default rate would now reach 8.5% overall, more than double the 3.9% it has expected at the start of the year before the war in Ukraine.

It added that the volume of riskier 'high-yield' EM corporate international market bonds now trading at distressed levels had jumped to $166 billion, highest since 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, when the default rate reached 10.5%.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

