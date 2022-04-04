US Markets

Russia, China woes risk worst EM corporate default wave since financial crisis - JPMorgan

Contributor
Marc Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

JPMorgan has warned that the combination of Russia's war in Ukraine and China's ongoing property crash could see the worst wave of corporate defaults since the global financial crisis.

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has warned that the combination of Russia's war in Ukraine and China's ongoing property crash could see the worst wave of corporate defaults since the global financial crisis.

A new report from the bank's analysts on Monday estimated the default rate would now reach 8.5% overall, more than double the 3.9% it has expected at the start of the year before the war in Ukraine.

It added that the volume of riskier 'high-yield' EM corporate international market bonds now trading at distressed levels had jumped to $166 billion, highest since 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, when the default rate reached 10.5%.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular