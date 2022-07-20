Russia central bank proposes limiting access to foreign stocks

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank has proposed limiting access to foreign stocks for retail investors who have not passed a qualification test, Central Bank Deputy Chairman Philip Gabunia said on Wednesday.

Gabunia also said more than 5 million people in Russia have assets on their accounts frozen as a result of sweeping Western sanctions designed to punish Russia for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

