Russia cenbank denies report it is buying FX to stem rouble rally

The Russian central bank on Monday denied a report in Vedomosti daily that said it had started buying foreign currency to put the brakes on the rouble's rally.

"This information does not correspondent to reality," the central bank said in response to a Reuters request for comment, without elaborating.

Vedomosti said earlier that the Russian central bank had started purchasing foreign currency in order to stop an uncontrolled strengthening of the rouble.

The newspaper cited two sources close to the government and one source close to the central bank.

According to Vedomosti, the central bank buys foreign currency from export-focused companies through intermediaries, the sources said, without giving details of the purchasing mechanism.

The rouble extended gains on Monday, heading back towards multi-year highs hit against the dollar and euro last week, supported by capital controls and the upcoming month-end tax period.

So far this year, the rouble has firmed about 30% to the dollar despite a full-scale economic crisis in Russia, making it the world's best-performing currency.

The rouble is artificially supported by capital controls imposed in late February to shield Russia's financial sector after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

