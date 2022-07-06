Russia CDS settlement to be discussed next week -committee

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (EMEA DC) said it met on Wednesday and will meet again next week to continue discussions on the settlement of Russian credit default swaps (CDS).

The process of settling the CDS linked to Russian foreign debt, which is in default, was halted early last month after the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) updated guidance that barred transactions of Russian debt in the secondary market.

"While the EMEA DC is not aware of any further developments in relation to the OFAC FAQs, the EMEA DC considered it appropriate to continue discussions around settlement of credit derivative transactions in relation to the Russian Federation," the committee said in a statement on its website.

"As such, the EMEA DC met today (Wednesday) and will next meet on Monday 11 July to hold further discussions."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.