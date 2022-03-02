Russia can still send oil and gas to Britain despite port ban

William James Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Russia can still send oil and gas to Britain despite a ban on the country's ships visiting British ports, the Department for Transport (DfT) said on Wednesday.

Britain on Tuesday passed a law that it said banned all ships that have any connection to Russia from entering its ports. It applied to all ships that are Russian owned, operated, controlled, chartered, registered or flagged.

However, the transport department said the sanctions were focused on the vessel, not its cargo, and so would not stop ships registered with other countries from transporting Russian oil or liquefied national gas to Britain.

