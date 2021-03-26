Companies

Russia bridles at Norway's 'far-fetched' block on sale of engine maker

Contributor
Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Russia said on Friday that Norway had blocked the sale of a Norwegian maritime engine maker to a Russian company on a far-fetched pretext of national security, and accused Oslo of trying to curtail Moscow's commercial activities.

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that Norway had blocked the sale of a Norwegian maritime engine maker to a Russian company on a far-fetched pretext of national security, and accused Oslo of trying to curtail Moscow's commercial activities.

Norway's justice minister told parliament on Tuesday that Oslo would block Rolls-Royce RR.L from selling Bergen Engines to TMH Group on security grounds.

Russia's foreign ministry spokesman said the block was disconcerting and that the planned deal was purely commercial.

"The arguments that guided the Norwegian side ... are simply far-fetched, that is obvious," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Friday.

"The cancellation of the (TMH Group) deal is in line with Oslo's two-track approach towards our country in recent years, with a bias towards containing our country."

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular