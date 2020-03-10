Russia braces for increased market volatility after rouble crash

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Russian authorities braced for increased market volatility on Tuesday, as the central bank announced it would start selling foreign currency for the first time since 2015.

The Russian central bank said it would start preemptive selling of foreign currency on the market from Tuesday, an intervention aimed at lowering volatility, and promised to use other tools if needed.

The move follows a rapid slide in the rouble to its weakest since early 2016 as it took a hit from plummeting prices for oil, Russia's key exports.

The rouble traded at 72.82 against the dollar RUB= and 85.51 versus the euro EURRUB= on the interbank market as of 0619 GMT, some 40 minutes before the main trading opening on the Moscow Exchange.

The Moscow Exchange, Russia's main bourse, said it expected elevated market volatility on Tuesday, the fist working day of the week in Russia after a three-day weekend.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 7% at $36.80 a barrel after falling as low as $31.02 on Monday. O/R/

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.