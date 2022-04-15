Russia blocks The Moscow Times' Russian language website

US Markets

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog has blocked access to the Russian language website of The Moscow Times, a newspaper that has covered Russia for three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Moscow Times said Russian internet providers had already started to block its Russian-language site. It published a notice from Russia's communications watchdog which said its site was now blocked.

Russia's communications watchdog did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

