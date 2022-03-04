Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media

US Markets
Russia's communications regulator on Friday said it had blocked Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform.

March 4 (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator on Friday said it had blocked Meta Platforms Inc's FB.O Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, with access restricted to state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency.

Meta had no immediate comment. The company this week said it had restricted access to RT and Sputnik across the European Union and was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook

