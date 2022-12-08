Russia bets on lower yields to offer more floating rate debt

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to offer more federal bonds with floating rates, Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov said on Thursday, and plans to offer a range of debt instruments to reach its 3.5-trillion-rouble ($55.64 billion) borrowing target in 2023.

The finance ministry equalled its record for the largest volume of OFZ bonds sold at a single debt auction on Wednesday, continuing to borrow heavily as an oil price cap that could squeeze export revenue kicked in.

Russia had planned to raise up to 3.26 trillion roubles this year. After suspending debt auctions for more than six months, the government has been borrowing heavily in the final quarter.

The central bank was forced into an emergency rate hike to 20% in the days after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February, but has since softened monetary policy by lowering it to 7.5%.

Maksimov said the finance ministry expects the market situation and rates to return to target levels. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Russia's key rate to end next year at 6.75%.

"Today's yields will seem very attractive," Maksimov said. "Therefore, in such a situation, we are ready to offer a greater volume of floating rates and our confidence is shown by our actions on the OFZ market."

Russia's 10-year OFZ bond RU10YT=RR yields stood at 10.14% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

"We are ready to take on this interest rate risk because today, in our view, with all other things being equal, it is unreasonably expensive for us."

Floating-rate bonds, dubbed "floaters" and whose interest payments move in line with benchmark yields, raised the majority of funds at record debt auctions in November.

Foreign investors' holdings of OFZ bonds is at its lowest in a decade and Russian banks have been taking up the slack, Gleb Shevelenkov, director of the debt market department at MOEX Group MOEX.MM, which runs Russia's largest exchange, said on Thursday.

"Banks are carrying the (OFZ) market on their shoulders," he said, noting that Russian banks snapped up 86% of OFZ bonds offered in October and November.

Last year, Russian banks accounted for 72% of the primary OFZ market, his presentation showed.

($1 = 62.9000 roubles)

