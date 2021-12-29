Russia, Belarus to hold joint military drills in early 2022

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus plan to hold joint military drills in February or March 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko broadcast on state television.

The planned exercises, on Belarusian territory, come amid unprecedented East-West tensions, with Russia demanding that NATO promise not to admit Ukraine, which borders both Russia and Belarus. Ukraine says Russia may be preparing an invasion, something Moscow had denied.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones)

