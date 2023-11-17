Russia begins supplying free grain to African countries -agriculture minister

News & Insights

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture minister said on Friday that Moscow had begun free shipments of grain totalling up to 200,000 tons to a number of African countries.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Dmitry Patrushev said that ships headed for Burkina Faso and Somalia had already departed Russian ports, and that additional shipments to Eritrea, Zimbabwe, Mali and the Central African Republic would soon follow.

