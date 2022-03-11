Russia-based Global Ports' top investor looks to divest stake

Russia-based container terminals operator Global Ports Investments said on Friday its top shareholder plans to sell its holdings in the London-listed company amid the West's sanctions on Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

APM Terminals B.V., which holds 30.75% of the shares in Global Ports, will continue to be represented on the board of the company until such a share sale was made, Global Ports said.

