Russia-based Global Ports' top investor looks to divest stake

March 11 (Reuters) - Russia-based container terminals operator Global Ports Investments GLPRq.L said on Friday its top shareholder plans to sell its holdings in the London-listed company amid the West's sanctions on Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

APM Terminals B.V., which holds 30.75% of the shares in Global Ports, will continue to be represented on the board of the company until such a share sale was made, Global Ports said.

