Russia bars Australian leaders and lawmakers from entering

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had imposed entry bans on 228 Australian government members and lawmakers, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in response to sanctions from Canberra.

It published a list of 228 Australian lawmakers and government members who were barred from entering Russia.

