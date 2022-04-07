Russia bars Australian leaders and lawmakers from entering

April 7 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had imposed entry bans on 228 Australian government members and lawmakers, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in response to sanctions from Canberra.

It published a list of 228 Australian lawmakers and government members who were barred from entering Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

