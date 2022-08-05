US Markets
Russia bans Western investors from selling stakes in some key firms including Sakhalin-1

Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia has banned investors from so-called 'unfriendly countries' from selling shares in certain strategic enterprises until the end of the year, a presidential decree signed by President Vladimir Putin showed on Friday.

The ban also applies to stakes in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas development in Russia's Far East.

