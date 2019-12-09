US Markets

Russia banned from Olympics for four years over doping scandal - TASS

Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Reuters
Andrey Kuzmin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia was banned from the Olympics and world championships in a range of sports on Monday after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled to punish it for manipulating laboratory data, the TASS news agency reported.

WADA's executive committee took the decision after it concluded that Moscow had tampered with laboratory data by planting fake evidence and deleting files linked to positive doping tests that could have helped identify drug cheats.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

