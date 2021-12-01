Russia authorizes meat imports from two Minerva plants in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia has decided to allow imports from two additional plants owned by Brazilian beef processor Minerva SA BEEF3.SA, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russia had placed significant restrictions on Brazilian beef and pork producers starting in 2017 over allegations they used the feed additive ractopamine. Brazilian meat industry groups have consistently denied using the additive.

However, in November, Russia announced it would repeal those restrictions and resume imports from 12 units of Brazilian meat and poultry producers JBS SA JBSS3.SA, Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA and Minerva.

The two additional plants that will be allowed to export to Russia are in the western Brazilian state of Mato Grosso and the northern state of Roraima.

The move by Russian authorities was first reported by Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Grant McCool)

