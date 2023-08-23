News & Insights

Commodities

Russia attacks grain facilities in Ukraine's Danube region - military

Credit: REUTERS/UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES

August 23, 2023 — 01:02 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia overnight attacked with drones the south of Ukraine's southern Odesa and the Danube River regions, a key area for grain exports, causing fires in grain facilities, Ukrainian military and local authorities said on Wednesday.

"The enemy hit grain storage facilities and a production and transshipment complex in Danube region. A fire broke out in the warehouses and was quickly contained. Firefighters continue to work," military said on the Telegram messaging app.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.