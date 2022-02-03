Russia, Argentina plan new COVID-19 vaccine contract - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia and Argentina are working on a new COVID-19 vaccine contract, the Kremlin said on Thursday ahead of talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Alberto Fernandez in Moscow.

The two leaders will make further announcements after the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson)

