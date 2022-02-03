US Markets

Russia, Argentina plan new COVID-19 vaccine contract - Kremlin

Contributor
Dmitry Antonov Reuters
Published

Russia and Argentina are working on a new COVID-19 vaccine contract, the Kremlin said on Thursday ahead of talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Alberto Fernandez in Moscow.

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia and Argentina are working on a new COVID-19 vaccine contract, the Kremlin said on Thursday ahead of talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Alberto Fernandez in Moscow.

The two leaders will make further announcements after the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular