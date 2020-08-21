Russia approves trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - registry filing

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L has received regulatory approval to conduct part of a Phase III trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, in Russia, a filing in the Russian registry of clinical trials showed on Friday.

The trial will involve 150 participants and will be handled by four medical facilities in St. Petersburg and Moscow, the registry filing, dated Friday, showed.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

