Russia approves trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - registry filing

AstraZeneca has received regulatory approval to conduct part of a Phase III trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, in Russia, a filing in the Russian registry of clinical trials showed on Friday.

The trial will involve 150 participants and will be handled by four medical facilities in St. Petersburg and Moscow, the registry filing, dated Friday, showed.

