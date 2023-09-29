News & Insights

Russia approves rules for valuation and sale of Exxon stake in Sakhalin-1 - TASS

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 29, 2023 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russian government approved rules for the valuation and sale of Exxon Mobil's XOM.N share in the Sakhalin-1 project, the TASS news agency reported on Friday.

Exxon took an impairment charge of $4.6 billion in April 2022 for its Russian activities and said it was working with partners to transfer Sakhalin-1's operations after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February last year.

TASS said on Friday that according to the decree, Exxon's stake in Sakhalin-1 could only be acquired by a Russian company proposing the highest bid while meeting certain criteria.

Exxon held a 30% operator stake in Sakhalin-1, with Russian company Rosneft ROSN.MM, India's ONGC Videsh ONVI.NS and Japan's SODECO as partners.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last October, establishing a new operator for the Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project.

Under the decree, the Russian government established a Russian company, managed by Rosneft subsidiary Sakhalinmorneftegaz-shelf, that owned investors' rights in Sakhalin-1.

