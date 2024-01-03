Russia and Ukraine stage major POW exchange after UAE mediation

New throughout, adds reaction from Ukrainian president, intelligence chief, POW comment

KYIV, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

Russia's Defence Ministry said 248 military personnel had been handed over by Ukraine. Kyiv said it had brought home 230 people - 224 soldiers and six civilians - in what it said was the largest documented swap of troops so far.

. One returnee shouted: "We are home! You didn't forget us!"

The Russian Ministry of Defence released a similar video of returning uniformed prisoners arriving in Belgorod in buses. "I'll be home in five hours, roughly speaking, that's going to be a joy," said one unnamed man.

But the rate of the exchanges dropped in 2023 and the last one until this week's was in August.

Ukraine's returnees came from various branches of its armed forces and included participants in the nearly three-month defence of the Azovstal steel plant in the port of Mariupol before it was captured by Russian forces in May 2022.

On the Russian side, a Defence Ministry statement said its released prisoners would undergo medical checks and treatment.

Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, thanked President Vladimir Putin and the military and intelligence services for their efforts in the exchange.

