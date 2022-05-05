Russia and Ukraine provisions hit Credit Agricole's Q1 earnings

By Julien Ponthus

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA announced on Thursday a sharp fall in profits for the first-quarter of 2022 after it provisioned over half a billion euros against exposure to both Russia and Ukraine.

France's second-largest listed bank said its net income fell 47.2% to 552 million euros ($586 million) after it took the decision to make a "conservative" assumption of potential losses due to the war between both countries.

The banking group wrote down 195 millions for the total equity value of its Ukrainian arm and added a 389 million euros provision for its Russian exposure.

"The group, on a financial level, took the choice of prudence when it comes to provisioning, even as the level of actual risks remains low", Credit Agricole CEO Philippe Brassac told journalists.

"Without this, Casa's results (profits) would have topped a billion euros, up 10%", he added, noting increases in revenues across business lines and a lower like-for-like cost of risk excluding Russia.

Credit Agricole which suspended all services in Russia, said its exposure to the country dropped by 1.1 billion euros since the start of the war and amounted, at the end of March, to 4.4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

