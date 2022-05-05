Russia and Ukraine provisions hit Credit Agricole's Q1 earnings

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA announced on Thursday a sharp fall in profits for the first-quarter of 2022 after it provisioned over half a billion euros against its exposure to both Russia and Ukraine.

France's second-largest listed bank said its net income fell 47.2% to 552 million euros ($585.78 million) after it took the decision to make a "conservative" assumption of potential losses due to the war between both countries.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

