Russia and U.S. to meet on New START nuclear arms treaty in Cairo - RIA cites Russian official

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

November 11, 2022 — 04:38 am EST

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States will meet soon in Cairo for discussions on the New START nuclear arms treaty, Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Friday.

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that the two sides would meet shortly and discuss resuming inspections under the treaty that have been paused since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ryabkov's comments, quoted by RIA news agency, provided the first confirmation that the talks would be in Egypt. He said they would take place in late November-early December.

New START, which took effect in 2011, caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy, and the deployment of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them.

Russia in August suspended cooperation with inspections under the treaty, blaming travel restrictions imposed by Washington and its allies over Moscow's February invasion of Ukraine, but said it was still committed to complying with the provisions of the treaty.

