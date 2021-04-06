Russia and U.S. discussed situation in south-eastern Ukraine - TASS

Russian and U.S. representatives have discussed the situation in south-eastern Ukraine, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ryabkov said that Russia was in high-level contact with the United States about tensions over Ukraine and dismissed fears of a Russian military buildup even as it vowed to respond to new Ukrainian sanctions.

There has been a recent spike in violence in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region where Kyiv's troops have battled Russian-backed separatist forces in a conflict it estimates has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

