Russia and the Ukraine and ECB President Lagarde in Focus

It is a particularly quiet start to the Asian session. There are no material stats due out to provide the markets with direction. The lack of stats will leave the markets in the hands of news updates on Russia and the Ukraine.

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.07% to ¥115.500 against the U.S Dollar, with the Aussie Dollar down by 0.29% to $0.7116. The Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.39% to $0.6621.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the Eurozone to provide the EUR with direction.

While there are no stats, ECB President Lagarde is scheduled to speak late in the day. Expect any monetary policy chatter to provide the EUR with direction.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.07% to $1.1342.

For the Pound

It’s also a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to draw interest at the start of the week.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.18% to $1.3539.

Across the Pond

It’s also a particularly quiet day on the economic data front. A lack of stats will leave the Dollar in the hands of chatter on Capitol Hill and from Russia.

At the time of writing, the U.S Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.01% to 96.088.

For the Loonie

It’s also a quiet day ahead. There are no material stats due out of Canada to provide the Loonie with direction. The lack of stats will leave market risk sentiment to provide direction.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was flat at C$1.2737 against the U.S Dollar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

