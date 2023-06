June 16 (Reuters) - Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to extend their agreement on transporting oil through Kazakhstan until 2033, the TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing Moscow's Energy Ministry.

The agency cited the ministry as saying that the volume of oil transported through the country would amount to 10 million tonnes a year.

(Reporting by Reuters)

