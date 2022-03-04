Russia and Global Indices – Goodbye for Now

By Natalia Gurushina

Russian assets are being expelled from global indices as the war continues. Global concerns about higher energy prices/inflation persist, but central banks in EMEA/LATAM and EM Asia are responding differently.

Russian Sanctions

The economic and market consequences of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine continue to pile up. More and more international companies (energy, automakers, retail, etc.) are cutting ties with Russia. We see the emergence of the two-tier exchange rate system, with a sizable gap between onshore and offshore rates. The economy is now expected to shrink by 10-20% in real terms in 2022. Yesterday, Russian equities were expelled from the MSCI and FTSE Russell1Indices and Fitch2cut Russia’s sovereign rating by six notches to B (on negative watch), citing rapidly tightening sanctions and a severe shock to credit fundamentals. It is just a matter of time before Russia will be excluded from global bond indices – the chart below shows that Russia’s weight in J.P. Morgan’s sovereign, local currency, and corporate bond indices are approaching zero.

Emerging Markets Inflation Risks

An interesting – albeit most likely theoretical – question is what happens to Russia’s inflation going forward, as a major recession and a significantly weaker currency (the ruble was down by nearly 40% since mid-February) will be pulling in the opposite direction. We suspect that Russia has a good chance to join Argentina and Turkey in the “50+” inflation club in the coming months. Turkey became a member this morning, with headline inflation surging more than expected in February (54.44% year-on-year), and it is now officially higher than Argentina’s inflation (in part because of the Turkish lira’s massive devaluation at the end of 2021). And there are no signals from the Turkish central bank that it changed its mind on rate cuts.

Emerging Markets Monetary Policy Response

Globally, a sharp increase in energy prices remains a key concern for policymakers – especially in Europe (including EMEA). Hungary decided to take no chances after an upside inflation surprise last month, and delivered a larger than expected 75bps increase in the 1-week deposit rate this morning. On the other hand, Malaysia stayed on hold this morning, despite mentioning inflation risks. Our general observation is that emerging markets (EM) rate expectations for the next six months did not move too much since the start of the Russia/Ukraine war, and changes that did take place were not uniform. Is this status quo bound to change going forward? Stay tuned!

Chart at a Glance: Russia’s Rapidly Shrinking Index Weights

FTSE Russell - a British provider of stock market indices and associated data services, wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Fitch Ratings Inc. - is an American credit rating agency and is one of the "Big Three credit rating agencies", the other two being Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

