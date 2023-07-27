News & Insights

World Markets

Russia and Congo Republic to sign memo on oil product pipeline - TASS

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

July 27, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia and Congo Republic plan to sign a memorandum about construction of a product pipeline in the West African country, TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

He said the project will involve a Russian company, adding that it was hard to tell when construction would start.

Russian is forging closer ties with Asia and Africa at a time of crisis in relations with the West over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Russia's second largest city of St Petersburg is hosting a Russia-Africa summit this week with President Vladimir Putin scheduled to address the plenary session.

In 2019, Russian biggest steel pipe maker TMK and the Congo Republic's national oil company SNPC had plans to sign a deal to build an oil pipeline.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.