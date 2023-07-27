Russia and Congo Republic to sign memo on oil product pipeline - TASS

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia and Congo Republic plan to sign a memorandum about construction of a product pipeline in the West African country, TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

He said the project will involve a Russian company, adding that it was hard to tell when construction would start.

Russian is forging closer ties with Asia and Africa at a time of crisis in relations with the West over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Russia's second largest city of St Petersburg is hosting a Russia-Africa summit this week with President Vladimir Putin scheduled to address the plenary session.

In 2019, Russian biggest steel pipe maker TMK and the Congo Republic's national oil company SNPC had plans to sign a deal to build an oil pipeline.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

