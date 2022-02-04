US Markets

Russia and China tell NATO to stop expansion, Moscow backs Beijing on Taiwan

Contributor
Andrew Osborn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV

Russia and China on Friday called in a joint statement for NATO to halt its expansion, while Moscow said it fully supported Beijing's stance on Taiwan and opposed Taiwanese independence in any form.

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russia and China on Friday called in a joint statement for NATO to halt its expansion, while Moscow said it fully supported Beijing's stance on Taiwan and opposed Taiwanese independence in any form.

The joint statement was issued during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China for the Winter Olympics.

Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are holding talks and having lunch before the opening ceremony later on Friday.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Tom Balmforth)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular