Russia and China tell NATO to stop expansion, Moscow backs Beijing on Taiwan

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russia and China on Friday called in a joint statement for NATO to halt its expansion, while Moscow said it fully supported Beijing's stance on Taiwan and opposed Taiwanese independence in any form.

The joint statement was issued during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China for the Winter Olympics.

Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are holding talks and having lunch before the opening ceremony later on Friday.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Tom Balmforth)

