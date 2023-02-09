Russia and China formalize deal on gas supplies via Far Eastern route - Ifx

February 09, 2023 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russia and China signed an intergovernmental agreement on Russian gas supplies via the Far Eastern route from the Pacific island of Sakhalin, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin secured the deal during his trip to China in February 2022 on supplying China with 10 billion cubic metres of gas a year by around 2026 from Sakhalin via a pipeline.

