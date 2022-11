Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an decree on Tuesday to allow Russia's AvtoVAZ carmaker to acquire a 100% stake in RN Bank, a joint venture between Italian bank UniCredit and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

