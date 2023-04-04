US Markets
Russia allows $1.2 bln Sakhalin-2 payment to Shell - Kommersant

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

April 04, 2023 — 12:49 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his consent to transfer 94.8 billion roubles ($1.21 billion) to Shell SHEL.L for its stake in the Far East Sakhalin-2 gas project, Russian daily Kommersant reported.

Russian gas company Novatek NVTK.MM has received Putin's consent to transfer the money to Shell, the newspaper reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

Novatek said on Monday it had submitted an application to acquire a stake in Sakhalin Energy, the operator of the Sakahlin-2 gas project.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

