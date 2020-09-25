Russia agrees to supply 35 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Uzbekistan - RDIF

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Friday it had agreed to supply up to 35 million doses of the Russian experimental vaccine against COVID-19 to Uzbekistan's Laxisam, a pharmaceutical company.

The deal is one of several agreed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in recent weeks to supply the vaccine, which is currently being tested in a large-scale trial in Moscow, abroad.

It has also inked supply deals with Kazakhstan, India, Mexico and two states in Brazil.

