Russia agrees to produce coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in India

Contributor
Polina Nikolskaya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

Russia's sovereign wealth fund and Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year in India of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, according to a statement on the Sputnik V Twitter account on Friday.

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia's sovereign wealth fund and Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year in India of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, according to a statement on the Sputnik V Twitter account on Friday.

Hetero and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been backing the vaccine and marketing it globally, plan to start production of Sputnik V in India at the beginning of 2021, the statement said.

Phase II-III trials are ongoing in India, the statement said. Drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd REDY.NS has said it expects late-stage trials to be completed by as early as March 2021.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya, writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Alexander Marrow)

((maria.kiselyova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242; Reuters Messaging: maria.kiselyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters