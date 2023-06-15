Russia again presses UN Security Council on Nord Stream blast inquiry

Rewrites with Russian comment after UN Security Council meeting

UNITED NATIONS/MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia again told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday it wants an international investigation into explosions last September on the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea.

In recent months, U.S. newspapers including the Washington Post, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal have reported that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency knew of a Ukrainian plot to attack the pipelines on one of Russia's most important energy corridors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has denied Ukraine attacked them.

Some U.S. and European officials initially suggested Moscow had blown up its own pipelines, an interpretation dismissed as idiotic by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, a close Putin ally, said on Wednesday there was given what he said was Western complicity in the pipeline blasts.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gareth Jones and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Grant McCool)

