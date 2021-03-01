US Markets
Russia accuses Twitter of 'maliciously' breaking law by failing to delete content

Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator accused Twitter on Monday of "maliciously" violating Russian law, saying the social media platform had not complied with some of its requests to delete banned content.

Roskomnadzor said Twitter could be hit with a large fine if it were found guilty of repeatedly failing to delete content prohibited by law.

It cited banned material related to suicides, pornography and drugs.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

