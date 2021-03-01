Russia accuses Twitter of 'maliciously' breaking law by failing to delete content

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator accused Twitter on Monday of "maliciously" violating Russian law, saying the social media platform had not complied with some of its requests to delete banned content.

Roskomnadzor said Twitter could be hit with a large fine if it were found guilty of repeatedly failing to delete content prohibited by law.

It cited banned material related to suicides, pornography and drugs.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Alexander Marrow; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

