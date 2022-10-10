US Markets

Russia: U.S. 'encouragement' of Ukraine complicates diplomatic solution

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Russia is open for diplomacy, but Washington's encouragement of Ukraine's "bellicose mood" complicates diplomatic efforts to solve the conflict, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia is open for diplomacy, but Washington's encouragement of Ukraine's "bellicose mood" complicates diplomatic efforts to solve the conflict, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We repeat once again specially for the American side: the tasks that we set in Ukraine will be solved," Zakharova wrote on the ministry website.

"Russia is open for diplomacy and the conditions are well known. The longer Washington encourages Kyiv's bellicose mood and encourages rather than hinders the terrorist undertakings of Ukrainian saboteurs, the more difficult will be the search for diplomatic solutions."

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular