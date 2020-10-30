Russell Rhoads: "VOLQ Provides More Dispersion Opportunities than VIX"

Russell Rhoads, CFA, renowned options strategist, educator and consultant, and author of Trading VIX Derivatives, recently joined The Option Block podcast on The Options Insider Radio Network to discuss volatility, options and futures trading.

Listen in as Rhoads discusses how to use the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®) relative to earnings season and how the CME futures contract may be used in a dispersion trade relative to the large NDX companies reporting earnings.

In addition to some fun chatter between Rhoads and show host Mark Longo, you’ll hear his take on:

How he uses VOLQ to choose strikes for NDX option spreads.

How the VOLQ methodology lends itself more towards a seasonal trend around earnings season.

His view on VOLQ providing much better hedging options for the QQQ compared to alternatives.

“If you're an options trader looking for dispersion opportunities then you have many more choices with VOLQ than you do with VIX right now - particularly when it comes to tech names," says Rhoads.

Listen to the podcast here.

