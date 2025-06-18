A. Russell Kirk Retires from Armada Hoffler Board of Directors After Decades of Service

A. Russell Kirk will retire from Armada Hoffler's Board of Directors after significant contributions since 2013.

Armada Hoffler announced the retirement of A. Russell Kirk from its Board of Directors, effective June 18, 2025. Kirk has been a vital part of the company since 1983 and joined the Board in 2013 when the company went public. He has significantly contributed to shaping the long-term strategy of Armada Hoffler, particularly during its transition to the public markets. Kirk, who previously practiced law for a decade and served on several boards including the Virginia Port Authority, expressed his gratitude for his time on the Board and confidence in the company's future leadership. CEO Shawn Tibbetts thanked Kirk for his leadership and contributions to the company's growth. Armada Hoffler, established in 1979, is a real estate investment trust focused on developing and managing high-quality properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S.

Potential Positives

A. Russell Kirk's retirement from the Board of Directors marks a significant transition for Armada Hoffler, allowing the company to potentially refresh its leadership and strategy moving forward.

Kirk's long tenure and experience at Armada Hoffler and in the real estate sector highlight the company's stability and commitment to experienced leadership during its growth and public market transition.

The acknowledgment of Kirk's contributions by CEO Shawn Tibbetts suggests a strong organizational culture of valuing leadership and long-term commitment, which may instill confidence in investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The retirement of A. Russell Kirk, a key member of the Board of Directors since the company's IPO, may raise concerns about leadership continuity and strategic direction as the company transitions without his longstanding experience.



Kirk's pivotal role in shaping the company's long-term strategy highlights a potential gap in strategic leadership that could impact future decision-making and corporate governance.



Concerns may arise from the timing of his retirement amidst the company's growth phase, potentially signaling instability or unrest within the board or management team.

FAQ

Who is A. Russell Kirk?

A. Russell Kirk is a long-time member of Armada Hoffler's Board of Directors and has been with the company since 1983.

What notable roles did Kirk serve at Armada Hoffler?

Kirk served as Vice Chairman and played a significant role in the company’s strategic direction, especially during its IPO.

When did A. Russell Kirk announce his retirement?

Kirk announced his retirement from the Board of Directors on June 18, 2025.

What professional background does Kirk have?

Before joining Armada Hoffler, Kirk practiced law for 10 years and has served on various boards, including the Virginia Port Authority.

What is Armada Hoffler's primary business focus?

Armada Hoffler is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in developing, building, acquiring, and managing properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S.

$AHH Insider Trading Activity

$AHH insiders have traded $AHH stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A RUSSELL KIRK has made 6 purchases buying 101,923 shares for an estimated $785,745 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FREDERICK BLAIR WIMBUSH has made 6 purchases buying 753 shares for an estimated $6,626 and 0 sales.

$AHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $AHH stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that A. Russell Kirk will retire from the Company’s Board of Directors. Kirk has been an integral part of Armada Hoffler since 1983, having served in various leadership roles over a 30-year executive career before joining the Board of Directors in connection with the Company’s initial public offering in 2013. As a board member and former Vice Chairman, Kirk has played a pivotal role in shaping Armada Hoffler’s long-term strategy and was instrumental in guiding the Company through its transition to the public markets.





“It has been an honor to serve on Armada Hoffler’s Board of Directors during such a pivotal time in the Company’s history,” said Kirk. “Armada Hoffler has grown tremendously over the years, and I am confident its strong leadership and strategic vision will continue to drive long-term success.”





Before joining Armada Hoffler, Kirk practiced law for 10 years as a partner at Kaufman & Canoles, specializing in real estate finance. His extensive background includes eight years of service on the Virginia Port Authority, where he served as Chairman for the final two years of his term. He has also served on the boards of publicly held companies including Resource Bank and Dominion Land.





“We are deeply grateful to Russ for his decades of leadership and commitment to Armada Hoffler,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chief Executive Officer and President of Armada Hoffler. “We thank him for his dedicated service and the lasting contributions he has made to the Company’s foundation and future. His trusted partnership and deep industry knowledge have been instrumental in guiding our strategic growth.”





Kirk earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and a law degree from Washington and Lee University, where he was elected to the Order of the Coif.







About Armada Hoffler







Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.







